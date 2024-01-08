PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Power & Light Company has increased staffing to repair outages that may happen as Northwest Florida faces severe weather, News 5 has learned.

In addition, FPL has a message for customers sheltering in place and anyone who encounters electrical hazards in the storm’s aftermath.

“Stay far away from downed power lines or other damaged electrical equipment and immediately call 911” if you have safety concerns, an FPL spokesperson said.

Power outages are expected and easy to report — just call 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).

FPL serves three Florida counties in our coverage area: Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa.

You can check FPL’s Power Tracker for reported outages.