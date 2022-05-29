(NEXSTAR) – Feeling “financially comfortable” is getting more challenging for Americans as the cost of just about everything has skyrocketed over the past year.

The cost of all goods is about 8% more than this time last year. The housing market is especially tough right now. A recent CoreLogic report found the cost of homes nationwide rose more than 20% between March 2021 and March 2022, pricing out many would-be homebuyers. Renters haven’t had it easy either — a Zumper analysis published this week found the price of a one-bedroom apartment was up about 13% compared to last year.

With those rising costs in mind, what would it take to feel financially comfortable?

A survey, conducted by Logica Research for a Charles Schwab report, posed that question to people in 12 U.S. cities. The researchers spoke with people ages 21 to 75, from Atlanta to Denver to Los Angeles.

The cost of living is so high in cities like San Francisco and Seattle, survey respondents said they’d need to be millionaires just to feel comfortable financially.

Here’s the net worth people feel they would need to be financially secure in 12 U.S. cities, according to the Modern Wealth Survey:

Atlanta: $771,000

Boston: $892,000

Chicago: $956,000

Dallas: $840,000

Denver: $671,000

Houston: $919,000

New York City: $1.4 million

Phoenix: $747,000

San Francisco: $1.7 million

Seattle: $1.2 million

Southern California (covering Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego): $1.3 million

Washington, D.C.: $1.1 million

A person’s net worth includes the value of everything they own (like cars, homes, and savings) combined, minus any debt they have (like a mortgage or student loans).

Think those numbers are sky-high and out of reach? The net worths required to qualify as “wealthy” are much higher, the survey found.