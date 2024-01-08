MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As the News 5 viewing area remains under the threat of severe weather, local agencies are doing their part to help.

Both Alabama Power and Mobile County EMA are taking precautions and preventative measures to help ensure the safety of residents by closely monitoring and tracking the storm threat.

“Our crews will be working throughout the night in areas where the conditions are safe,” Alabama Power spokesperson Beth Thomas said. “We’ve also been communicating with our other colleagues throughout the state here in Alabama, as well as at our sister companies, Mississippi Power and Georgia Power.”

Mobile County EMA Director Michael Evans said his staff is monitoring the storm closely, but they’ve also reached out to other agencies to help them monitor.

“We have also reached out and done a lot of coordination with local municipalities, the public school system, and some of the nonprofit agencies,” Evans explained. “And then there are some organizations who assist and support us when there’s needs in the community from weather.”

Even though crews are on standby to assist, Thomas with Alabama Power said power is expected to go out for some customers.

It is unclear when someone’s power will turn back on, but Thomas said there is a way for someone at home to check on their website.

“So obviously, people want to know if my power goes out, when is it going to come back on; that’s something that people always want to know,” Thomas empathized. “And we encourage people to check out our outage map on our website. You can see where outages are and get a general idea of when restoration is expected.”

Evans with the Mobile County EMA encourages those to remove anything in their yard that can be blown away from the high winds.

“There’s going to be some winds with this storm,” said Evans. “Go out in your yards and pick up loose items and pieces of furniture and take down, you know, anything that might catch when you know, the umbrella over your table and things like that.”