How COVID-19 is affecting the Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers returned to Montgomery Tuesday to come up with a plan to conduct state business while also fighting coronavirus.

Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and some lawmakers wearing mask are thing you don’t usually see, at least front and center.

“Some good things will come of this,” Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said.

Lawmakers tried to practice what we’ve been hearing over the past few weeks: social distancing.

Several safety precautions were taken to get inside the senate chambers. Members of the press had to get their temperature taken.

There’s concern from Sen. Bobby Singleton about testing in his district.

“We are not getting enough test in west Alabama area, but we are beginning to see more cases and confirmed cases pop up,” Sen. Singleton (D- Greenboro) said.

On the economic side of things, Sen. Marsh said coronavirus will have an impact on state budgets.

“Both budgets are the bare bones. They were basically budgets that were passed last year or in agreement with that with the uncertainty in the economy at this point. we can’t justify any kind of pay raises,” Sen. Marsh said.

Lawmakers plan to return April 28 to finish out the session.

