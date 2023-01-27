MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Housing First, Inc., is holding its 9th annual “Project Homeless Connect” event in Mobile Friday which aims to provide homeless people with a variety of resources that can assist them in getting back on track.

Project Homeless Connect’s goal is to be a one-stop shop to help people down and out get back on their feet.

Last year, Housing First says they met with over 3,000 people in Mobile who qualified as being homeless and they are doing everything they can to help reduce that number.

One of the ways is by hosting a free event at The Grounds from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday.

Nearly 50 different county-wide agencies will be there to help those in need find the right resources to advance their lives.

The Mobile Court System will be there to assist people with legal issues, as well as, hairdressers providing haircuts, volunteers will be giving out free clothing, there job and housing opportunities, and much more.

Derek Boulware, CEO of Housing First, says he believes this event will be the beginning of a chance at a better life.

“If we could just help one person go from what you and I just could probably not even imagine the despair, to an opportunity for hope and a chance at a positive successful life on a positive trajectory, all of this would’ve been worth it,” said Boulware.

USA Health is among the agencies that will present. They will be offering health and wellness check-ups, vaccinations, vision screenings and mental health check-ins, just to name a few.

Pam Johnson, associate professor at USA’s College of Nursing, says being able to refer people in the right direction to get the help they need is most important.

“A lot of times people who are homeless may have had a bad experience with health care providers in the past, they’re going to get a good experience here and a lot of times they just don’t have access to healthcare,” said Johnson.

Wave transit is also offering free rides to and from the Project Homeless Connect event.

Last year, roughly 270 people attended the event, and Housing First urges anyone who is homeless and in need to utilize these services and attend this year.