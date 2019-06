WASHINGTON (CNN) — The House of Representatives took a major step towards protecting a group of undocumented immigrants.

Lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday aimed at helping dreamers become American citizens.

Dreamers are immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally by their parents as children.

As the vote was taking place, supporters chanted “USA” and “Yes we can.”

Despite passing 237 to 187 with the support of seven Republicans, the bill is not expected to advance in the Senate.