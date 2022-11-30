UPDATE (9:54 p.m.): Mobile Fire-Rescue said they responded to the home at around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday night. There were no people in the house and the fire was in the attic. Crews “successfully extinguished without incident.”

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire and damages to the home.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile-Fire Rescue Department called to a house fire off of St. Stephens Road Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the MFRD.

“Heavy flames” were seen at the front of the house at the 1400 block of St. Stephens road at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Crews were sent out shortly after 8 p.m. and were “preparing fire attack.”

