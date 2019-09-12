Hound Dog Music Fest tickets on sale

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The 3rd annual Hound Dog Music Festival is coming to Baldwin County on Oct. 5. The music festival is held each year at Hidden Lake Barn & Chapel on County Road 9. Organizers say all proceeds from the event go directly to the Baldwin Humane Society.

Leavin Brothers, Sugarcane Jane, Marlon Boys and Red Clay Strays are all expected to perform. The event is rain or shine.

Tickets are $35 in advance, or $40 at the door. The event will be held Oct. 5 from 3-8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by visiting several local stores on the Eastern Shore.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page here.