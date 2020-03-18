Hospitals set up for screenings, schools release earlier than planned, airports see few passengers due to Coronavirus outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Everyone including schools and airports are feeling the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak.

At University Hospital, Mobile Fire Rescue set up a tent for COVID-19 pre-screenings. The tent sits just outside the hospital’s emergency room.

In a post on Instagram, MFRD said the tent will screen patients before they enter the emergency department. The measure is part of the efforts being made to slow or stop the spread of the virus.

Over at Mobile County Public Schools, the district announced it is closing its doors one day earlier than originally planned. Students who were in class on Monday and Tuesday were sent home with academic enrichment packets for students during the break. Parents of students who were absent can pick up the packet at their school through Friday afternoon at 3:00. One parent picking up her student told News 5 she’s glad she can rely on her family during the extended break.

Fringella Preston’s daughter is in second grade.

“I mean I don’t know what’s going on as far as the closure to my job,” she said. “I mean they’ve cut the hours down right now, but we’re still going, but my family’s really involved, so I have somewhere for her to go while I’m at work.”

At Mobile Regional Airport, there are fewer passengers than normal.

Trenice Jones is a nurse who spoke to News 5 while on her way back to Moss Point.

“We came from Chicago to Charlotte to here and normally Chicago is very busy,” she said “Nobody was there and my sister and I flying back to Mobile, there was only 17 people including the pilot and everybody on the plane.”

She says medical center she works for told her because she was in California, she may not be able to come back to work right away

“I’m scared to go back to work on Thursday,” she said. “I got in touch with my boss, and I’m going to have to have a whole screening before I’ll be able to go back to work on Thursday.”

