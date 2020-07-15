Hospitals put off elective surgeries due to jump in COVID-19 cases

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla – (WKRG) As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton Counties, hospitals are once again putting off elective surgeries.
Starting July 16, Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital
will temporarily defer the procedures.
Below is an excerpt taken from news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
LATEST STORIES
- BIKER DAD: “Motorcycles are not invisible.” Campaign aims to save biker lives
- Tuberville beats Sessions, wins Alabama Senate GOP primary
- South Alabama pausing football workouts to test team for COVID-19
- VIDEO: Awesome six-year-old cranks up for National Motocross Championship
- Fired VA hospital employee charged with murdering patients