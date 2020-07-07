Hoover PD arrests 2 additional suspects in deadly Riverchase Galleria shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) —UPDATE (7/7): The Hoover Police Department has arrested two more suspects in the Riverchase Galleria shooting that left an 8-year-old boy dead and three other injured Friday afternoon.

Hoover PD has charged 19-year-old King Gary Williams (left) and 19-year-old Demetrius Dewayne Jackson Jr. (right) with capital murder and three counts each of second-degree assault. Both men turned themselves into police custody and are now being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Montez Moses Miracle Coleman, 22, was already arrested and charged with the same crimes.

Montez Moses Miracle Coleman

In a press conference Tuesday, Hoover officials say the investigation is still ongoing and that law enforcement is working with the Riverchase Galleria to make it a safer environment for shoppers and staff.

UPDATE (7/5): On Sunday, the Hoover Police and mayor held a news conference to release information on a suspect charged in the killing of an 8-year-old child during a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria Friday.

Montez Moses Miracle Coleman, 22 of Birmingham, was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder and three counts of second-degree assault. There is no bond set for either of the crimes.

Royta Giles Jr. was shot and killed and three others were injured in the crossfire of a shooting at the Hoover mall’s food court Friday afternoon. Two victims were transported to Children’s of Alabama, and a third victim was transported to UAB Hospital. A fourth victim drove himself to American Family Care and was transported to UAB. The three other victims were all treated and released that evening, Hoover Police says.

Police say that based on the latest information gathered, Coleman was involved in a verbal altercation with another group of five people at the food court area. Coleman pulled out a 5.56 caliber pistol from his backpack and opened fire at the group who then returned fire.

As additional officers arrived on the scene, they were alerted to a man with a firearm running through the parking deck of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Police were able to catch him and he taken into custody without incident, according to the Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.

Press release: https://t.co/lZrv4Jg8up@CSMetroAL #hooverpd pic.twitter.com/AVF0cAFtTd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 5, 2020

Police do not believe anyone involved in the initial argument was injured. Giles Jr. and the three victims who were shot were all bystanders near the shooting.

Coleman was taken into the Hoover City Jail Friday and was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Police say they are still searching for the five additional suspects who were involved in the argument that ensued before the shooting.

