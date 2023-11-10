PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People in Pensacola are honoring veterans this week at Veterans Memorial Park.

A flag with the words ‘honor’ and ‘remember’ flies over the Pensacola park. And in advance of Veterans Day, people were doing just that.

“Coming to the park means a great deal because of the names on the wall. The friends that I lost…,” said veteran Stan Barnard. “To the veterans that are joining tomorrow, they will learn to respect all these veterans before them. I know I did.”

Saturday, Veterans Day events will continue with the Pensacola Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will begin at the corner of Spring and Main Streets at 10 a.m. and end at Veterans Memorial Park with a ceremony.

“We have the Blue Anchor Belles singing, We have a mixed marching band, a high school band to perform, and we have the pipe band coming in from McGuires (Irish Pub). Hopefully, a thousand or a couple thousand … of your best friends,” said Veterans Memorial Park board member Niels Anderson.

But for those with Veterans Memorial Park, it’s about honoring those who served every day.

Stan Barnard believes a quote from Abraham Lincoln says it best.

“’A nation that does not honor their heroes will not long endure.’ That is true and probably more true today than anything,” said Barnard.

