(WIVB) — If you’re still looking for a Father’s Day gift, look no further.

Honda’s new lawnmower broke a world record last month for going zero to 100 miles per hour in just over six seconds.

All that speed won’t help cut your grass any faster though.

Even though the “Mean Mower” has to have grass cutting capabilities to qualify, it isn’t commercially available.

The Mean Mower is powered by an engine used in one of Honda’s racing motorcycles.