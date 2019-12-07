Homicide investigation underway after 4-year-old boy shot and killed in Collegeville neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 4-year-old boy. Police say it started after two family members got into an altercation.
Around 3 p.m. police responded to a call of a person shot near 33rd Terrace North and F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive in the Collegeville neighborhood. Once officers arrived, they found the 4-year-old child unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, police report.
He was transferred to Children’s Hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead by hospital staff as a result of his injury.
Investigators received information that two family members were engaged in an altercation that led to both firing weapons at each other. The 4-year-old boy received a gunshot wound as a result of the gunfire.
A suspect is in custody, police say.
Investigators are continuing to gather information. Check back for updates.
