Homicide investigation underway after 4-year-old boy shot and killed in Collegeville neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 4-year-old boy. Police say it started after two family members got into an altercation.

Around 3 p.m. police responded to a call of a person shot near 33rd Terrace North and F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive in the Collegeville neighborhood. Once officers arrived, they found the 4-year-old child unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, police report.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy police presence in the Collegeville community at 33rd Terrace N. Officials speaking now. Posted by CBS 42 on Saturday, December 7, 2019

He was transferred to Children’s Hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead by hospital staff as a result of his injury.

Investigators received information that two family members were engaged in an altercation that led to both firing weapons at each other. The 4-year-old boy received a gunshot wound as a result of the gunfire.

A suspect is in custody, police say.

Investigators are continuing to gather information. Check back for updates.