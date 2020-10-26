Homeowners around Wolf Bay prep for Zeta while still dealing with Sally flooding

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Storm weary homeowners in Baldwin County haven’t fully recovered from Hurricane Sally. This comes as another tropical weather threat looms this week. I went to the Wolf Bay Point subdivision Tuesday morning. Contractors tear apart the sides of homes, clearing out wet insulation and wood from flooded homes. It’s a sure sign that some aren’t even dry from Sally yet.

“It’s very emotional and you just feel like for this to happen again, is this a once in a while thing?” asks homeowner Gloria Mann. This subdivision is only about a mile long, you’ll see large garbage bins at homes, and neighbors say virtually every home on the bayside had some sort of flooding.

“At least here you have a warning, nobody expected this it wasn’t this bad even during Ivan,” said homeowner Seth Phelps. Kent Trione’s pool still has mud from Sally, and half his walkway to the bay is gone, he could use a break.

“Having to put everything back together, we had a large generator that went underwater in Sally,” said Trione. These trees at Tom Clement’s home were replanted after the storm. Hopefully, they’ll stay put as the sides of his house have got to go.

“Well there’s nothing I can do about it right now so I can’t worry about it I have to get what I can get done here first,” said Clement.