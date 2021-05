PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A home was hit by bullets less than two miles from where two people were shot Friday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 3 p.m. to the 500 block of South Edgewood Circle which is off of West Jackson Street.

No one was injured.

It’s too early for the sheriff’s office to determine if the shots fired is related to the prior shooting.