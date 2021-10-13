Hit-and-run crash leaves unidentified woman in critical condition; deputies searching for driver

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding an SUV that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman in critical condition.

The crash happened on N. Palafox Street and Hickory Street Wednesday evening at about 6:54 p.m. Deputies say a woman was near the center turn lane on N. Palafox Street when she was struck by an older-model dark blue SUV. Witnesses told deputies the SUV initially stopped at the scene but left after law enforcement was called. The driver of the SUV is described as an about 5’10” tall man with short hair who is believed to be in his 50s.

The identity of the woman is not known. Deputies described her as a woman in her late 20s wearing a green T-shirt, torn blue jeans, and black flip-flops. She was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola.

If you have any information about the crash, call 850-245-1402 or *FHP.

