MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The fashion and way of life of the 20th century is what the History Museum of Mobile’s newest exhibit- “Dressing the Abbey”- is all about.

Visitors are taken through a historical timeline beginning from the Edwardian era, that features 35 authentic costumes that were worn in the “Downton Abbey” TV series.

With the assistance of a local antique shop, the museum was able to create scenes around the costumes to give visitors a more realistic glimpse at how life was back then. A library, a dining area, and a dance hall are among the scenes.

Taylor Cox, Curator of Exhibits, says the museum began preparing for its grand entrance in July 2021. Now that the exhibit is finally here, she hopes that people will come out and learn about the history and culture of people who lived during this era.

“These costumes, they invite visitors to reflect and discover the impact of World War I and the turbulence of the 1920’s so you can see how costumes change over time,” said Cox.

The History Museum of Mobile is also using their own collection of costumes to showcase fashion in the Port City from the 20th century called “Dressing Mobile.” Over 117,000 objects make up the display.

“We pulled costumes that also are from the Edwardian period through the 20’s and they go along with the same theme of World War I through the 20’s so visitors can see what it was like in Mobile during that time,” said Cox.

The exhibit also includes a hands-on portion that allows visitors to take on the role of properly setting a table and folding napkins in a formal setting in the 20th century.

“Dressing the Abbey” will be on display until April 22.

Click here for more information on when you can see the display for yourself.