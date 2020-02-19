Historic sailboat being restored to be on display on the Causeway

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Mr. Winthrop Turner today at Fly Creek Marina in Fairhope. Mr. Turner runs his own business restoring yachts and sailboats for the Eastern Shore area. Right now, he is working on restoring an old sailboat that has designs dating back to the 1920s so it can be displayed on the Causeway!

This boat, named Lyncoya, was designed by John Hanna, a well-known boat designer in 1923. It was meant to be a “backyard boat building project,” as Mr. Turner describes. The Smith family bought the designs and began building the boat in the 1970’s in Tuscaloosa, AL. Everett Smith was the main person doing the building, but it was a family project for the ten years it took to build. Everett was not a boat builder, he was actually a geologist for the state of Alabama. After it was built, the family launched it in Fly Creek Marina in Fairhope, AL.

Recently, the family could not care for the boat anymore, so Mr. Turner bought it for $5 and is restoring it to be a piece of history displayed on the Causeway for people in our area to enjoy.

Mr. Turner says, “I just did not want to see it be destroyed, so I am restoring it. It is a great boat.”

The boat will be transported to the Causeway at a surprise location sometime in March. Be on the lookout!

For a look at the boat and an interview with Mr. Turner, check out the video!

