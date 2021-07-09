Historic rural Mobile County home destroyed in overnight fire

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) A historic home in rural Mobile County was destroyed in an overnight fire.

Firefighters were called to the Outlaw House on Highway 45 near Highway 158 late Thursday night. The home, which was built in 1914, once belonged to former Mobile Mayor Arthur Outlaw. No one has lived in the home for years.

At one time, the house was considered one of Alabama’s finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, according to an article published on the Abandoned Southeast website. The architect who designed the house, George Bigelow Rogers, also designed many notable landmarks including the Mobile Public Library, Bellingrath House and Mobile’s first skyscraper, the Van Antwerp Building.

Photos: “Outlaw House” Abandoned Southeast

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information about what caused the fire.