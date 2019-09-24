Historic Monroe County courthouse up for national grant

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Time has not been a friend to the old courthouse and the only thing harder than making the repairs is finding the money to fund them. But, now there is a chance.

It has been a focal point of downtown Monroeville for more than a century. But with brick walls bulging, windows sills crumbling and plaster cracking apart, it is in desperate need of repair.

“We have to get it repaired one way or the other,” says Museum Director Wanda Green.

One way, the courthouse museum has been named one of 20 finalists nationwide for Partners in Preservation, a grant competition that could mean $125,000 to help preserve the courthouse. “If we could possibly get this grant it would be tremendous towards starting the repairs.”

Practically the whole town turned out for the announcement, and it will require every one of them and many more to help win the grant by voting daily. They are being asked to vote daily at: www.voteyourmainstreet.org/Monroeville.

The grant will be awarded October 30th.