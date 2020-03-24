Hillsdale College will not resume in-person classes until April 20th

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Border officials will be looking to Washington, D.C., to mitigate commercial losses caused by the regional coronavirus-related lockdown.

The city and county of El Paso on Tuesday issued a "stay at home, work safe" order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All nonessential activity is discouraged and people who violate the order can be fined $1,000 or jailed for up to 180 days.