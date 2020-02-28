Hillary Clinton to start a podcast

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton is joining the podcast game.
The former first lady, secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee will begin hosting a podcast soon.
The untitled project is slated to begin in late Spring. The podcast will be co-produced by i-Heart media.
