Hillary Clinton to start a podcast

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton is joining the podcast game.

The former first lady, secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee will begin hosting a podcast soon.

The untitled project is slated to begin in late Spring. The podcast will be co-produced by i-Heart media.

