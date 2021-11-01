Hill-Eley out as Alabama St. head coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Donald Hill-Eley is out as Alabama State head football coach, the university announced Monday.

Alabama State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Jason Cable, made the announcement through a press release.

“We want to thank coach Eley for his seven years of service and commitment to Alabama State and wish him the best in the future,” Cable said.

Hill-Eley leaves Alabama State with a 20-21 record in his four-plus seasons as head coach at the university. The change at head coach comes following Alabama State’s loss to Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic over the weekend.

Defensive coordinator Travis Pearson will serve at interim head coach for the reminder of the season.

