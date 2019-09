STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Highway 59 is back open after some scary moments at a business along the road. An official with the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department said an equipment problem at American Concrete caused a cloud of dust to cover the roadway and reduce visibility before dawn Wednesday morning.

Highway 59 was closed for about a half-hour while crews monitored the issue until visibility returned to a safe level. Fire officials say they got the call at about 4:30 this morning.