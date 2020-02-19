Highway 31 closure this weekend in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Those traveling through Spanish Fort over the coming weekend will find it difficult as construction continues on the Highway 31 widening project.

Beginning on Friday at 9 p.m., Highway 31 will be closed from Rita Avenue to Wakefield Drive. The closure will last until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers will need to use I-10 or Highway 90 as a detour during that time.

LATEST STORIES