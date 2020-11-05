‘He’s ALL Ears’: Wilbur the dog elected mayor of Kentucky town

(NEXSTAR) — The mayoral election in a town in Kentucky has gone to the dogs — or the dog, as it were.

On Tuesday night, Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, was elected mayor of Rabbit Hash in a landslide victory, WCPO reported. He unseated the incumbent Brynneth Pawltro, a rescued pitbull mix who had held the seat for the last four years.

"Mayor Wilbur here!" Wilbur "said" in a statement. "I am humbled and beyond thankful for all of the support from far away and right here at home."

Wilbur received 13,143 votes — the highest winning total ever — out of a total 22,985 votes, which was also a record — the highest ever for a Rabbit Hash election, according to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

Runners-up Jack Rabbit, a beagle, and Poppy, a golden retriever, will become Rabbit Hash ambassadors. Ambassador Lady Stone, a border collie who earned her title after the 2016 election, will retain her position.

“The Rabbit Hash Historical Society can not thank ALL the candidates enough for their hard work and dedication!” town officials said.

The mayor of Rabbit Hash, a town owned by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, has been a dog since 1998, according to WCPO. The elections are fundraisers — the town trades votes for cash — to maintain the Boone County town’s historic buildings.

“It’s an exciting adventure and a deeply meaningful cause to preserve the river Hamlet town of Rabbit Hash Ky.,” the new mayor “stated.”

He added: “The town welcomes visitors and will continue to provide fun events for all ages to come experience the nostalgia and charm we have to offer. Stay tuned for Wilbur’s appearance dates, contact him anytime using social media he’s “ALL Ears.”

Organizers say they run the “only honest election in the country,” WCPO reported.

