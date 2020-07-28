Herman Cain remains on oxygen after being hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE – In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority event in Washington. Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital. That’s according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, 74, remains hospitalized and is “being treated with oxygen for his lungs,” a spokesperson said Monday, nearly one month after it was announced that Cain was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The former 2012 GOP presidential candidate was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cain who is a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump attended President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa. Cain posted a photo of a group at the rally without masks or social distancing.

“The doctors say his other organs and systems are strong,” another tweet added added.

We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020

“We’d like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we’re glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right. Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working,” another Tweet from his account said.

