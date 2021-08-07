Here’s where 5 future Olympic Games will be held

(ABC4) – The final podiums are being filled in Tokyo after two packed weeks of Olympic drama. If the medal chase has inspired you to train for Team USA, you had better get to work. Our next Olympic Games are less than six months away.
The International Olympic Committee has already identified host cities for a handful of the upcoming games, so if you have your sites set on future games — or are just eager to take in the scenery on TV — here’s where we can expect to see the Olympic flame reside in the years ahead.
Beijing, China 2022
Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympic Games and will play host again in 2022. Beijing has state-of-the-art venues from the 2008 Olympic Games and even an adorable mascot — Bing Dwen Dwen is a large-eyed panda bear that wears a shell made out of ice who “embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit,” according to the IOC’s website.
But not everything about Beijing hosting the Olympics is as cute and cuddly as their mascot.
According to an Associated Press article, China is one the world’s radar for human rights abuses, including accusations against the country concerning genocide against over 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Olympic athletes concerned with the social issues are speaking out.
There is also some fear that reporters who delve deeper than sports and cover life in China could face threats and harassment.
The games will run from February 4, 2022, through February 20, 2022.
Paris, France 2024
The City of Light has hosted the Olympic Games in 1900 and 1924. The 2024 Summer Olympics will make the city a three-time host of the games.
Paris aims to host a sustainable Olympics, one that aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement. According to the IOC’s website, that commitment includes 100% of spectators traveling to Olympic venues on foot, bike, or public transport.
Competitive breakdancers will get their chance to shine in Paris, too. The activity will make its debut as an official Olympic sport in the 2024 Summer Games.
The games will take place from July 26, 2024, through Aug. 11, 2024.
Milano Cortina d’Ampezzo 2026
The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in this mountainous area of Northern Italy.
Ski mountaineering will debut as an official Olympic sport at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The program will include five new medal events, including two men’s events, two women’s events, and one mixed gender relay event.
After a worldwide public vote for the official emblem of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games of Milano Cortina 2026, “Futura” was chosen. The emblem represents sustainability and legacy — core values of the 2026 Winter Games. It has also adopted the colors of the natural light phenomenon that occurs over the Dolomite mountains in the Northern Italian Alps.
The games will begin on Feb. 6, 2026, and run through Feb. 22, 2026.
Los Angeles 2028
The City of Angels is no rookie when it comes to hosting the Olympic Games, having hosted both the 1932 and 1984 games. The city will join London and Paris in hosting the Summer Games for the third time.
The Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA 2028 is investing $9.6 million to promote youth sports in Los Angeles following the pandemic, with an emphasis in low-income areas.
“There’s never been a more important time to get kids back to sports,” said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans. “After an incredibly trying 15 months, it’s time to get out there and play. Fitness and competition give kids opportunities to connect with friends and improve their physical and mental health. We couldn’t be more excited to get kids back on the field and in the gym experiencing the joy of sport.”
The Olympic Village will be housed within the University of California Los Angeles. The games will run from July 21, 2028, through Aug. 6, 2028.
Brisbane, Australia 2032
Australians are clearly fans of the Olympic Games, being one of only two countries in the world that has sent athletes to every Olympic Games in modern history, and having hosted the Olympic Games in Melbourne in 1956 and in Sydney in 2000.
Leading up to the Olympic Games, the country will host other major international sporting events such as the FIBA Women’s World Cup in basketball and the UCI Road World Championships in cycling in 2022.
The Brisbane games will run from July 23, 2032, through Aug. 8, 2032.
Information in this article was found on Olympics.com, the official site of the International Olympic Committee. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.