Here’s how healthcare workers can get a free pair of Crocs

(CNN Newsource) — Crocs is offering a free pair of shoes to healthcare workers in the United States.

Through its new program — A Free Pair for Healthcare — crocs is giving all healthcare workers a free pair of classic crocs or crocs at work. All healthcare workers have to do is request a pair! Shipping is free.

Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation 💚 And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare. Visit https://t.co/xNp6I2aRd8 to request your pair. #CrocsCares pic.twitter.com/G4fyLe0kQq — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 25, 2020

The website opens for requests every day at 12 p.m.

Crocs will also be donating 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

