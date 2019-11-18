Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten people were shot — four of them fatally — as family members gathered to watch a football game on Sunday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

Three who were killed died at the scene, and the fourth died later at Community Regional Medical Center.

All four were described by police as Asian men aged 23 to 40, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Their identities haven’t yet been released.

Six others were also shot; one of them was critically wounded.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police dispatchers started getting 911 calls about a shooting that happened on the 5300 block of east Lamona Avenue in southeast Fresno.

“Officers came in and they saw three people down immediately … and CPR was started immediately,” Deputy Police Chief Michael Reid said. “There were about 35 people that it looks like were inside the house and inside the backyard — they were at a football party.”

“Somebody came up on foot possibly — at least one suspect — and began firing,” Reid said. “They fired into the backyard where most of the people were at this party striking 10 people.”

Rep. Jim Costa spoke about the shooting on the House floor Monday.

“Children were present at this meaningless act while they were watching a football game,” Costa said. “And while none of the children were harmed, certainly their lives will be changed forever as a result of the trauma they experienced last night.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) put out a statement on the shooting Monday morning.

“Enough is enough. The daily tragedy of gun violence continues to inflict terror and violence into communities across the country. Americans deserve real action to keep them safe, but Republicans continue to obstruct meaningful, bipartisan solutions to protect our children and communities. No one’s political survival is more important than the survival of our children.

In 2017, there was a triple homicide in the same neighborhood that occurred during a home invasion.