Help identify thief who broke into two stores in Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who broke into two stores in Grand Bay and stole several items.

Authorities say the man busted through a window of Bayou Cache 2 and stole hand tools, pressure washer and paint. Then he busted through the wall to get into the store next door, Unicorn’s Glaze. Deputies released video fo the suspect wandering the store. He is accused of stealing a computer tablet, a card reader and oils.

If you know who this is please call the Mobiel County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633. You can also report your tip anonymously by clicking on this link.

Unicorn Man

Happy THUG THURSDAY!Today’s THUG busted through a window in the back BAYOU CACHE 2 off of Hwy 90 in Grand Bay. Once inside he stole hand tools, pressure washer and paint. He took the stolen tools and busted through the wall to make his way to the business next door, UNICORN’S GLAZE. #weneedrenovationsatmetro #jointheteam #billthebuilderhasbondedoutIn video below, you will see our THUG as he plunders through the office of UNICORN GLAZE. In this store he stole a computer tablet, card reader and oils. Was it unicorn oil? #rainbows #daydreams #fluffyclouds #magicalwishes 🦄☁️🌈🌟🏰As you can see, our THUG already likes a jumpsuit. 😳😳😳 #THUGjumpsuitmodel #wegotunicornflapflops #everystepwillbmagicalIf you can help us identify this THUG, please call 251-574-8633. If you would like to report anonymously, go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/. #werunninyoprints #staymagicalmyfriend #metrokingdom #whereallurdreamsrunicorndreams 🙄😂😜

Posted by TEAM SHERIFF on Thursday, September 12, 2019

