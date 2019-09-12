Help identify thief who broke into two stores in Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who broke into two stores in Grand Bay and stole several items.

Authorities say the man busted through a window of Bayou Cache 2 and stole hand tools, pressure washer and paint. Then he busted through the wall to get into the store next door, Unicorn’s Glaze. Deputies released video fo the suspect wandering the store. He is accused of stealing a computer tablet, a card reader and oils.

If you know who this is please call the Mobiel County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633. You can also report your tip anonymously by clicking on this link.