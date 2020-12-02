Help for low-income families with pets

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Low-income families can soon get help caring for pets at home to help prevent them from having to go to shelters. The Pensacola Humane Society will open its new Pet Resource Center Thursday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

Below is an excerpt from a news release issued today.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/petresourcecenter.

