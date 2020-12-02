Help for low-income families with pets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Low-income families can soon get help caring for pets at home to help prevent them from having to go to shelters. The Pensacola Humane Society will open its new Pet Resource Center Thursday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

Below is an excerpt from a news release issued today.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/petresourcecenter.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories