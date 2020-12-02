Help for low-income families with pets

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Low-income families can soon get help caring for pets at home to help prevent them from having to go to shelters. The Pensacola Humane Society will open its new Pet Resource Center Thursday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.
Below is an excerpt from a news release issued today.
For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/petresourcecenter.
LATEST STORIES
- MAWSS issues boil water advisory for area near McVay Drive and Dog River
- Tuscaloosa police officer Lillie Leatherwood among newest inductees of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
- Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
- Slim Jim jerky recipe creator Lon Adams dies of COVID-19
- Incoming El Paso County DA to terminate 30 prosecutors, assistant DA says