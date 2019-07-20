Helen Wood Park reopening event Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new day is dawning this morning for a Mobile park heavily damaged by tropical weather nearly two years ago. This morning at 10, city officials will host a grand reopening event for Helen Wood Park. The park was damaged during Hurricane Nate in October of 2017. Today they’ll dedicate a new pavilion and boardwalk.

“The recently completed renovation project included replacing the old boardwalk which was blown away in the storm and repairs and constructing a new picnic pavilion,” said a City Council news release. The event will be at 10 this morning at the park located at 4901 Dauphin Island Parkway.

