Heavy rains affecting farming in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Farmers are always battling the weather. It’s just a part of the job. But, this year rain has been a big problem in Baldwin County.

“It hurts your feelings when you have bad weather and you have a beautiful crop and you have weather issues,” said Greg Burris.

Burris owns and operates Burris Farm Market in Loxley. Most of his products are grown on his farm in Baldwin County. The last couple of months have brought a lot of surprises.

“In April, we had a lot of rain that shut down our strawberry harvest. We kind of had to close that down a little bit early and tomatoes are a big crop,” Burris said.

This year’s rainfall totals so far are adding up quickly.

“We’ve planted over 10,000 tomato plants this year,” Burris said.

Some of those tomatoes were damaged, but others are still on track to be picked in just a couple of weeks. Burris says every few weeks more are planted, so while the problems may seem catastrophic, most of the items at the market should still be in stock. This time of year, he’s used to the afternoon pop-up thunderstorms, but he says light rain is what is needed and drier weather couldn’t hurt.