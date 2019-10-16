Active search underway for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

9:51 a.m.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT JEFFERSON AVENUE

Birmingham Police have formed a large perimeter, cordoning off apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson. Police sources tell CBS 42 they are following a lead on the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night.

CBS 42’s Michael Clark is on the scene, where Jefferson County’s Star 1 helicopter is aiding in the search. Members of Kamille’s family, including her parents and grandparents, are present on the scene. A crowd has gathered outside of the police perimeter.

Tuesday, two persons of interest in the investigation were arrested on unrelated charges, one of whom is tied to a kidnapping case from 2018.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

