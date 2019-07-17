Carjacking suspect in custody

Mobile Police escort carjacking suspect Randal Nelson to Metro Jail.https://www.wkrg.com/news/heavy-police-presence-at-katherine-hawkins-drive-and-carol-plantation-road-in-theodore/ Posted by WKRG on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of police activity at the intersection of Katherine Hawkins Drive and Carol Plantation Road in Theodore.

Mobile Police say Randall Nelson led officers in a vehicle pursuit before striking a police vehicle and wrecking out.



He is accused of the following carjackings:

Robbery 1st (Carjacking)

On Monday, July 15, 2019 at approximately 7:40 p.m. police responded to the 10 block of Lancaster Drive in reference to the report of a robbery to an individual. The victim stated she was approached by a male subject that asked to use her phone. The victim stated she thought he was broken down and allowed him to use her phone. The victim stated the subject then pulled a gun and she fled on foot. The subject took the victim’s key and fled in a Chevy Silverado. The Chevy was later found abandoned and discovered to be stolen out another jurisdiction. The suspect then was involved in the second carjacking of a 2002 Mercury Sable. There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Robbery 1st (Carjacking)

On Monday, July 15, 2019 at approximately 7:55 p.m. police responded to White Spunner Construction located at 2010 West I-65 Service Road in reference to the report of a robbery to an individual. The victim stated he was approached by a male subject armed driving a Chevy Silverado. The victim stated the subject robber him of his Mercury Sable. The Silverado was recovered on the scene. There were no reported injuries. The investigation is ongoing.