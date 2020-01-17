Heather finds a furever home

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The rescue kitten who underwent surgery paid for with community donations has been adopted.

According to a Facebook post by the Azalea City Cat Coalition, “This was a fairly tail rescue from start to finish! She is one lucky gal. Heather went home from the vet on Tuesday with good prognosis. Heather has decided she’d rather look outside from her favorite window sill, than be outside ever again! We are thankful for all the community support that helped us get her the medical care she needed!”

Monday afternoon, Parvin Animal Clinic in Spanish Fort operated on the kitten found badly injured alongside a road in Baldwin County. Her right eyeball has been removed and the socket has been closed.

Heather is scheduled to be spayed in February.

The Azalea City Cat Coalition is always in need of volunteers and foster homes. For more information, go to azaleacitycats.org.

LATEST STORIES