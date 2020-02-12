Heart of Tiger: Deceased AU student donates organs to Bama Fan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama fan is alive today, thanks to the selfless action of an Auburn student. Jon Wright of Pensacola was on the edge of death from kidney and liver failure. He was on the transplant list and didn’t know if he would make it.

When he was hours away from death, 19-year-old Auburn student, Katherine Lersch, unexpectedly passed away from a brain aneurism. She had decided at the age of 16 that she wanted to be an organ donor. Her liver and kidney were placed inside Jon, and he is thriving.

“How unbelievable that is that a 19-year-old would be that gifted, and have enough responsibility and be that accountable to be an organ donor. I would not expect that out of a 19-year-old,” Wright said.

Wright had an opportunity to meet the Lersch family, including Katherine’s twin sister.

See their emotional reunion and see how a college football rivalry was set aside through Katherine’s life-saving decision Thursday at 10 p.m. on WKRG News 5.

