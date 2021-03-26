Heart of The Gulf: Baker gives dough to American Heart Association

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Brenda Ray, owner of A Specialty Bakery in Gulf Shores, creates the perfect batter for any occasion.

“We have fun and make people’s birthday cheerful and make memories,” Ray said.

However, some of her own memories aren’t sweet. In 2016, Ray suffered a heart attack. She’s lost two aunts to heart attacks, one at age 45 and the other 51. Thanks to medical advances, doctors were able to serve Ray a recipe for survival, surgery and medication. Now, at age 59, she is still stirring in the kitchen.

When the American Heart Association needs help, she gives dough to fundraisers like The Baldwin Art for Heart Gala. For Ray, giving back to the organization that funds cardiovascular research and education is just icing on the cake.

“If ever asked to support The American Heart Association, please do so because they really have true meanings behind their association, and it’s showing in the community that everybody comes together and helps such a great organization.”

WKRG 5 is the media sponsor for Art For Heart. This year, the gala is a virtual event complete with exciting auction items. To find out how you can register, click here.