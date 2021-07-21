Heart of the Gulf: American Heart Association restarts hands-only CPR classes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mary Mather of Mobile decided to learn hands-only CPR after her husband suffered a heart attack recently. “He wasn’t unconscious, but the ride from the house to the hospital was very tense, because I was thinking, ‘ What if he was unconscious? What would I do?'” Mather said.

Evan Duffy, director of Health Strategies for the American Heart Association, teaches the hands-only technique. “It’s important that we have as many people trained as possible to leap into action at the moment they are needed,” Duffy said. He also says surveys indicate people are reluctant to perform the more complex mouth-to-mouth resuscitation because they aren’t confident they know how to do it properly. That’s why the American Heart Association has teamed up with Ascension Providence Hospital to offer hands-only CPR classes.

“This is a streamlined efficient way to do the most important part of CPR, which is the chest compressions. So, we know that this will give more people more confidence in their ability to step in and save a life,” said Duffy.

Mather’s husband survived his heart scare. If he has another that requires CPR, she will be better prepared to administer those life-saving pushes until help arrives.

If someone goes into cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, statistics show they have a 90-percent chance of dying unless someone steps in and performs CPR. Their chance of survival doubles or triples if someone gives them hands-only CPR, and the classes take only a couple of minutes to learn.

For more information on learning hands-only CPR, call 251-266-2095 or click here.