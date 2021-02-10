Heart of Gulf: Restaurant owner raises money for American Heart Association

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At age 43, Ron Savell, never imagined he would need quadruple bypass surgery.

“My body never told me anything was wrong. That’s been the scariest part for me. You know, my heart was fine and I never thought anything was broken,” Savell said.

Extensive testing on his heart revealed Savell had inherited severe heart disease. Two years after surgery, he is doing well and is using his restaurants to raise awareness and money for the American Heart Association.

During the month of February, Mugshots will sell hearts for one dollar to done to AHA.