MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flu season is in full swing and health officials are already describing it as the worse one in years.

Health experts in Mobile say there’s a spike in the number of influenza-like illnesses, the highest they’ve seen since before COVID-19.

Doctors say washing your hands and avoiding close contact with others are two methods for preventing the flu but getting vaccinated this season is highly recommended, especially for young children and those 65 and older.

Two Doctors in Mobile spoke with News 5 about the current status of this flu season.

“Our numbers are higher compared to where we were last year and the year before and the year before that,” said Mobile County Health Officer, Dr. Kevin Michaels.

“About 2 weeks ago we started seeing it in our Baldwin county clinic and last week I started seeing it in Mobile clinic and we’ve seen quite of few cases in the past week,” said Owner of Immediate Care of the South, Dr. Marty McDonald.

Dr. McDonald says 90% of the cases they are seeing are in children. One mom says she’s concerned, others not so much.

“Everybody’s hygiene are not up,” said Alexis Chestnut. “Kids don’t go to the doctor like they used to, to get shots and things like that so yeah I’m a little afraid for my daughter.”

“You know I kind of stay isolated for a long time about the flu so I don’t really worry about the flu,” said Bob Johnson. “I don’t go in crowded places, I don’t want you sneezing on me all that kind of stuff… just being careful.”

The Flu shot is offered to everyone ages six months and older.

Family Health, the primary care division of the Mobile County Health Department, is offering flu shots. Click here for a list of Family Health clinic locations.