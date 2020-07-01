Health officials say the state of Mobile hospitals is concerning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With coronavirus case numbers on the rise and the governor’s safer at home order extended, some health professionals are concerned where Mobile County is heading.
The governor’s Safer at Home Order extension gave some clarification and a slight relaxation on visitor policies at hospitals, but with numbers on the rise, most are not changing their current policies. Health officials we spoke with say we just aren’t there yet. Springhill Medical Center President and CEO Jeffery St. Clair said “We have seen an uptick, the spike is real. We are using the most ventilators we have since probably seven or eight weeks ago.” He said if citizens don’t start to become more serious about their precautions hospitals could see a big impact. “It was certainly a problem in March and April and there is no reason to think that it can’t be a problem again with hospitalizations going up the rate they’re going up. It is here and it is not going to let up for quite some time,” said St Clair.
St. Clair went on to note that he is in constant contact with other health officials and hospital presidents in the area and that one main concern at this time is asymptomatic spread among young people. He said, “There is a false sense of security because the young people are not getting hospitalized, and they don’t want to carry this to someone directly or indirectly to someone who could die from this.”
And this concern is countywide, even at Tuesday’s City Council meeting during the discussion of the mask ordinance other health officials voiced their concerns on where hospitals could head with overcrowding if numbers don’t go down. William Admire the Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Infirmary Health said, “We are getting high as far as our capacity at the infirmary we are 430 patients today and I’m sure south, Springhill and Providence are getting close to 80-90 percent of their capacity.”
