Health officials confirm first coronavirus case in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officials have confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19.
The case was confirmed by officials Tuesday in a statement.
The identity of the person diagnosed with COVID-19 is unknown. At this time, their status is also unknown.
We will update this story as we learn more information.
