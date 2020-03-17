Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Health officials confirm first coronavirus case in Kern County

News

by: Jose Franco and Karen Cruz-Orduña

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officials have confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19.

The case was confirmed by officials Tuesday in a statement.

The identity of the person diagnosed with COVID-19 is unknown. At this time, their status is also unknown.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories