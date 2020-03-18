Health officer: lack of protective gear, testing kits stalling tests for covid-19 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala.– Mobile County Health Department Health Officer Bert Eischold says that a lack of protective gear for healthcare workers and a lack of test kits are preventing testing for covid-19 in Mobile County.

Eischold says that he’s heard a plane landed in Montgomery Wednesday carrying protective equipment should be making their way eventually to the Mobile area.

He said the county was ready to set up and do testing Monday, but didn’t have the kits or gear “it’s not a lack of desire or will on the Mobile County department of health.” Eischold says the county tried to buy the materials from private companies and couldn’t find them. He says it’s up to FEMA to get them to our area.

Eischold says statistically it is likely there is a case in Mobile County with all of the people who travel through the area, even though there are no test-confirmed cases.

