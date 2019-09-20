Health advisory issued for Casino Beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Casino Beach is under a health advisory due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
The following is a news release from the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County:
Effective immediately, in response to bacteriological sampling, the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) is issuing a health advisory for the following location in Escambia County, Florida:
· Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach – Gulf side near Pensacola Beach Pier
A health advisory remains in effect for the following location:
· Bayou Chico at Lakewood Park
The bacteriological sampling occurred during water quality monitoring activities, and the level of bacteria has exceeded the level established by state guidelines. The department advises against any water-related activities at the above locations due to the potential for high bacteria levels.
“Enterococci bacteria are naturally present in the intestines of people and animals,” says Escambia CHD Director Dr. John Lanza. “Water samples gathered at these sites had a levels of enterococci bacteria which exceeds the recommended threshold. We advise against engaging in water-related activities at these sites until further notice.”
FDOH-Escambia will continue to monitor the water quality in the area and advise the public of results. For more information, contact the Environmental Health office at 850-595-6700 or visit the Florida Healthy Beaches website.