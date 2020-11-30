Head-on collision in Conecuh County kills two men

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Conecuh County Monday morning.

Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, on U.S. 31 at the 82 mile-marker. The crash occurred when Justin Naamon Alan Grant, 24, of Cedar Town, Ga., driving a 2017 Chevrolet Express van, left the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 International tractor-trailer driven by John Arthur Williams Jr., 32, of Hayneville. Both Grant and Williams were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

