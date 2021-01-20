‘He is still on our minds and on our hearts:’ Mobile Police Chief remembers Officer Sean Tuder on second anniversary of his death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wednesday, Jan. 20, marks the second anniversary of Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder being killed in the line of duty.

Officer Tuder was working undercover in January 2019 when he was shot at Peach Place Inn in Mobile. Investigators say suspect Marco Perez pulled the trigger. Perez is charged with capital murder.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste about how the department continues dealing with Tuder’s loss. He first wanted to send his regards to Officer Tuder’s family. Chief Battiste said, “It’s important for them to know that he is still on our minds and on our hearts. We talked about it this morning in our command staff meeting and the Chaplain was vigilant to put out a notice as he often does to talk about our fallen officers. As a reminder, it’s important that we never forget those that made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The chief continued saying, “We are thankful to his family for allowing him to serve with us and we are thankful to this community that has always been so gracious to show us the love and respect that they’ve shown us, so thank you guys for everything that you’ve done, and we would ask that you just continue to pray for his family and continue to pray for the entire MPD family.”