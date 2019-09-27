‘He got shot, didn’t he?’ Fallen Mobile police officer’s widow writes about his death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Krissy Tuder, the widow of fallen Mobile police officer Sean Tuder, has written a heartfelt blog post about her husband’s death.

In a post on lovewhatmatters.com, Krissy said Jan. 20, 2019, started out like any normal Sunday. Sean was off that day, but he was called in to work.

“Sean couldn’t sleep until the job was done, so he worked nonstop to make that happen,” she wrote. “I kissed him and said, ‘I love you’. He said it back as he rushed out the door.”

Krissy began to worry at about 3:30 p.m., when Sean hadn’t responded to a text message. She reached out to her father for reassurance.

“‘Dad, Sean isn’t answering. I am scared something happened to him,’” she wrote.

Then came the breaking news of a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s west side. The news reported that an officer may have been involved in the shooting.

“My heart sank and I knew right then, it was Sean,” she wrote.

She waited alone at her home for police to pull up and break the bad news. Eventually, black Tahoes stopped in front of her house and two men got out.

“‘He got shot, didn’t he? He got shot, take me to him,’” she wrote. But the men couldn’t take her to Sean.

According to police, Sean received information on an investigation he was working on from a confidential source and was authorized to come into work on his day off. Sean was working undercover by himself to “lay eyes” on Marco Perez at the Peach Place Inn. Perez was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Krissy says in the moments after she was told Sean was dead, she was angry and in disbelief.

“You never know quite how you will react. You literally can’t control anything you say or do. It is a complete and total natural reaction to something your brain can not process.”

On the third day after his death, Krissy saw Sean’s body for the first time.

“I held the Chief’s hand as his body was rolled out with an American flag over it. It was real now. I stood and stared. That was my husband,” she wrote.

The next week was busy for Krissy, with Sean’s funeral and burial. Hundreds came out to support her, but when everyone left, she says she was there alone to rebuild her life.

“Grief is intimate and lonely. You see the people around you go on with their regular lives, while every little detail about your life has changed,” she wrote.

Through the grief, she is finding the strength to move forward and live her life the way Sean would have wanted her to do.

“My life does not stop because he is not here. It is now my job to find purpose in the pain,” Krissy wrote.

To read her story in her own words, click here.